A couple of hours fun for vandals has caused thousands of dollars of damage at Lake Aniwhenua.

Extensive damage, including the destruction of the ablution block, has rendered the facilities unusable, directly prior to the high-use summer season that sees hundreds of visitors through the site.

The yet-to-be-identified vandals, removed basins, toilet seats and wall panels and set fire to much of the building material in the surrounding reserve.

Whakatāne District Council's Mike Naude, general manager of community, said the senseless act of destruction would jeopardise the enjoyment of many holiday-makers in the coming months.

Vandals have damaged a public toilet block at Lake Aniwhenua. Photo / Supplied

"The reckless behaviour of these people is extremely frustrating and disappointing," Naude said.



"The Lake Aniwhenua Reserve is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and what may have been a couple of hours of fun for some will have a significant impact on many others."

"Although insurance will cover some of the remediation work, it is ultimately ratepayers that will foot the bill. There simply isn't surplus budget to spend repairing what was a perfectly-good facility."

The amenities will be unavailable for at least a month, which means visitors intending to camp there over the long weekend will need to find an alternative location.

Police are investigating the incident and fencing has been erected around the facilities until remediation work is completed.