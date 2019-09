A car has crashed into a powerpole in central Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said a car had gone off the road and into a powerpole on Commerce St near the Whakatāne Mcdonalds.

She said the incident happened about 11.40am.

It appeared the person inside was suffering a medical event and ambulance staff were on the scene treating the patient, she said.

