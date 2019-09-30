Two juvenile offenders have been arrested after 11 cars vehicles were broken into at a popular makeshift car yard on Te Ngae Rd on Saturday night.

However, police inquiries are still ongoing.

On Sunday morning shattered glass could still be seen at the yard colloquially known as Sewers Motors or Rangi's Car Yard/Lot. Locals regularly park and leave their cars there, waiting for calls from buyers.

A police spokeswoman said they were not aware of any similar incidents at the premises apart from the Saturday break-ins but said police appreciated the community's concern and were committed to solving the crime and apprehending those responsible.

"While we continue working on ensuring people and their properties are safe we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"We would encourage vehicle owners to get steering locks where possible with the other options being alarms and, or immobilisers."

She said the public should keep reporting on any suspicious or criminal activity as this information was valuable in helping police build a comprehensive picture of the activity in the area.

Any members of the public with any information about this incident are asked to contact police on 105 or by going to the local police station.

You can minimise the risk of having your car stolen or broken in to by:



· Always taking your keys with you when you leave your vehicle.

· Always locking your vehicle when you leave it.

· Closing all windows, including sunroofs.

· Parking in well-lit areas if possible.

· Remove, or put out of sight, items like radar detectors as these can be targeted by offenders.

· Trying not to leave valuables in your car, thieves will break in for something as small as loose change.

· If you have to leave valuables in your car, make sure they are out of sight, but remember hiding them is not as safe as removing them.

· Don't leave documents with personal information or keys to your house/business/boat etc in your vehicle.