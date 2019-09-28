One Lotto player in Kawerau has taken home more than $52,000 after winning the Lotto Second Division and Powerball Second Division.

The player was one of 14 to win $26,787 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's Lotto draw. They also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $52,016.

The winning ticket was sold at Ballantrae Four Square in Kawerau

Three lotto players from Hawkes Bay, Blenheim and Christchurch won $333,333 each with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold to a MyLotto player in Hawkes Bay and at Redwood Lotto in Blenheim and Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $22 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by two players from Auckland, who take home $200,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Countdown Westgate and Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.