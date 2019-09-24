A bus has gone off the road and crashed through a fence in Te Ngae this morning.

The crash happened on the corner of Te Ngae Rd and Tennyson Drive just after 7am, a police spokeswoman said.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said it appeared a house bus had gone through the fence.

Four police cars at the scene and the driver appears to be uninjured, she said.

Traffic is flowing.

A constable on the scene said a tow truck was on the way to wedge the bus out and remove it.

More to come.