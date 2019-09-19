An election is now confirmed for the Rotorua Trust, with eight nominees received for the six trustee positions and another week to go before nominations close.

In 2016, 44 people stood for the Trust, but there was no election in 2013 because only the six existing trustees stood for the six seats.

That meant all were automatically reappointed as trustees.

Nominations received so far are Gregg Brown, Hasmukh (Hari) Chhagan, Stewart Edward, Karen Hunt, Jo-Anne La Grouw, Alison Perrin, Paulene Walsh and Charlie Windell.

Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill said there was still a week left for those interested in standing for the Trust to get their nominations in, with nominations closing midday on September 27.

"The Trust has had a positive impact on the Rotorua community for the past 25 years, gifting more than $111 million since it was formed in 1994.

"Our kaupapa is to make a better Rotorua for all by supporting charitable causes within the Rotorua district. Those elected to the Trust have a real opportunity to make a difference," Gill said.

While granting is an important – and rewarding – part of the role, Gill said it was about more than simply handing out money.

"We are looking for trustees with an ability to see the bigger picture. It's about thinking strategically, having an understanding of finances and that the Trust needs to make money in order to grant it, and ultimately, being able to work as a team to create a better Rotorua for all."

Gill said whether people are standing or not, it's up to all eligible people to make sure they are able to vote come November.

To find out more about the Trust or the nominations process go to www.rotoruatrust.org.nz.