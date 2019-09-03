The two-year anniversary of owning the store was just around the corner - eight days to be exact. Promotions, prizes and a getaway was in the works. What better way for the owners of the Edmund Rd Four Square to celebrate the milestone than competitions with the community? But the celebrations were put on hold last Tuesday when firefighters battled a fire at the popular community hub which will now be shut for the next few months.


It was going to be celebrating a major milestone today but the doors of the popular Edmund Rd Four Square will remain closed

