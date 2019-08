People suffered possible smoke inhalation following a switchboard fire at a Rotorua Four Square.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said staff were called to the fire at the Edmund Rd Four Square at 3.08pm.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said a switchboard had caught fire.

The fire had been extinguished and there was no indication of damage to property, he said.

An ambulance at the scene treated persons with possible smoke inhalation. Photo / Stephen Parker

An ambulance was on scene to treat persons with possible smoke inhalation.