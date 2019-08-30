Tomorrow marks Father's Day for 2019, and one Rotorua father says being a parent is the best job in the world.

Roger Pooley is a teacher at Westbrook School and a solo dad of four children.

He said it was easy to remember being a kid himself, and that it does not take long to think, "I was only a kid yesterday".

"Now I'm a dad and I'm the one running the show. That's scary and special at the same time.

"It's the best job in the world being a dad. I get the privilege of seeing these guys create their own lives."



He said the family was not doing anything spectacular tomorrow for Father's Day, and would probably have a home day or go to Skyline with their annual passes for a luge and icecream.

Pooley said he was no different to any other solo mother or father and he knew how hard it was for solo parents bringing up children on their own.

Ronan Pooley, 11, said they spent a lot of time together with their father, and do activities such as mini golf and swimming.

His dad would also take them out for one-on-one time, he said.

Paige Pooley, 14, said she loved her father because he was nice, caring, and looked after them well.

He also helped with homework a lot, she said.

Father's Day

• Father's Day in New Zealand comes on the first Sunday of September, which differs from the June date of Father's Day in many other countries.

• Father's Day was first celebrated in the US in the early 20th century. Over the next decades it grew in popularity across the country and was exported across the world.

Source: publicholidays.co.nz