A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault at around 2am today on Eat Streat in Rotorua.

A St John media spokeswoman said a person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

A police media spokesman said police were called to Ponsonby Rd Lounge Bar.

He said it was unclear at this stage how many people were involved in the assault.

No arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.