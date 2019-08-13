Rotorua will reap the benefits of Mount Maunganui's new visitor information centre, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

While in Tauranga yesterday, Jones announced the Provincial Growth Fund would put $980,000 towards a new visitor information centre and cruise gateway in Mount Maunganui.

The money will top-up the $4.026m the Tauranga District Council earmarked in mid-2017 to build on council-owned land at 10 Salisbury Ave in Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui.

Jones said in a statement the hub would help drive a 35 per cent increase in cruise ship visits and "support the Bay of Plenty's goal of creating 4000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.