Rotorua will reap the benefits of Mount Maunganui's new visitor information centre, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

While in Tauranga yesterday, Jones announced the Provincial Growth Fund would put $980,000 towards a new visitor information centre and cruise gateway in Mount Maunganui.

The money will top-up the $4.026m the Tauranga District Council earmarked in mid-2017 to build on council-owned land at 10 Salisbury Ave in Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui.

Jones said in a statement the hub would help drive a 35 per cent increase in cruise ship visits and "support the Bay of Plenty's goal of creating 4000 new jobs in tourism".

The building will include an i-Site and house 34 workers. It would replace the old visitor facility made out of two converted cargo containers.

"I think the new hub... will allow the region to present its best face to visitors," he said.

Two Government funds rejected council applications for funding for the project. The council's first application to the $3b Provincial Growth Fund was also rejected but Jones encouraged the council to try again.

The second application, submitted in February, emphasised the project's region-wide benefits.

Jones said roughly half of cruise passengers also visited Rotorua, Whakatāne and Hobbiton.

He said the project had support from the whole Bay of Plenty including Destination Rotorua, iwi, businesses and regional tourism organisations.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer. Photo / File

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said she was still waiting for the final season report to confirm numbers but agreed the project would benefit the whole region, including Rotorua.

"Cruise ships are an important source of visitors to our city, and passenger numbers are predicted to increase again this year.

"Our proximity to Tauranga and the wide range of attractions and experiences on offer here mean that 35 to 40 per cent of passengers coming into the Port of Tauranga choose an excursion to Rotorua."

She said the number would be confirmed later this month when the New Zealand Cruise Association releases its 2018 to 2019 season report.

Paul Davidson, the council's general manager of corporate services, said the council intended to "provide the best centre that we can with the budget that has already been approved and secured".

Asked if the council had refreshed its cost estimates recently, Davidson said the project was at a conceptual stage and the council would have a better understanding of cost estimates as it progressed with the design.

The council had been prepared to do the build without Government funding, but the top-up was pursued to fund the "iconic" version of the design, featuring an extended roof.

By the numbers: Cruise seasons

2018/19

- 228,904 passengers

- 96,180 crew

- 115 ships

- $91m spend by passengers

2017/2018:

- 149,715 passengers

- 65,225 crew

- 82 ships

- $65m spend by passengers

The Port of Tauranga's cruise schedule currently has 112 ship visits booked for this summer.

Source: Tourism Bay of Plenty