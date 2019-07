A helicopter is on the way to help two people who were injured when a car crashed into a tree south of Taupō today.

Police were alerted at 12.20pm to the crash, which happened on Te Rangitautahanga Rd between Paekiri St and Rangipoia Pl.

A St John's media spokeswoman said a helicopter was on the way and two people were being treated for moderate injuries.

She said the helicopter could be called due to the nature of the injuries.

