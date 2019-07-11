One person was hurt in a single-car crash on State Highway 5 near Taupō this morning.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Ohaaki Rd at 4.55am.

A police media spokeswoman said there was one person in the car.

A St John media spokeswoman said the person had minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

The fire service attended but the driver was not trapped and the crew left with police.

Police were also called to a crash between a car and a truck on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua between Owhata Rd and Wharenui Rd just after 7am.

A police media spokeswoman said there are no injuries but there was a bit if debris on the road.

St Johns were not called to the scene.

A truck and trailer has rolled at the intersection of Old Taupō Rd and Wiltsdown Rd near Tokoroa, blocking one lane.

Police and firefighters are at the scene and there are no reported injuries at this stage.

A Fire and Emergency media spokesman said no one was trapped but crews were there to provide scene protection.