A man in his 40s remains in a stable condition in a hospital ward, following last week's accident near Trade Central in Rotorua.

Also from the same accident, a man in his 30s has improved and is now in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old woman and a man in his late teens were also injured in the crash.

The crash happened last Tuesday, just before 6pm on Pukuatua St, just outside Trade Central.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, along with fire and police.

The crash has prompted nearby residents to start a petition for improvements to the intersection they believe is the "most dangerous in Rotorua".

New Zealand Transport Agency figures show there have been 18 crashes in the past five years at the intersection. Fourteen were non-injury crashes, three minor injury crashes and one serious injury crash.

Bay of Plenty systems manager Rob Campbell said NZTA was finalising the detailed design for its SH30A Central Corridor project which included proposed changes to address safety concerns at the intersection.

The changes would remove the option to turn right into and out of the intersection.

The Pukuatua St crash was one of three in 24 hours which left eight people injured, three critically.

At 2pm on last Tuesday, emergency services were called to a crash on State Highway 36, near Waiteti Rd. Three people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries following the three-vehicle crash in Ngongotahā.

Then on Thursday at 9.54am, one person was seriously injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Iles and Selwyn Rds.