Three people have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Ngongotahā this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to State Highway 36, near Waiteti Rd, and one person was initially trapped.

She said the road was still blocked but tows were on the way.

A St John ambulance media spokeswoman said ambulance was notified of the crash at 2pm.

Emergency services are attending a three-car crash heading out of Ngongotahā towards Tauranga. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said one ambulance was sent to the crash and the crew had assessed the patients before taking them to Rotorua Hospital.

Four fire trucks from Ngongotahā and Rotorua were at the scene to free the trapped person.