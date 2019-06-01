Rotorua plumbing apprentice Dave Hodgson has won a Plumbing World Scholarship at the national New Zealand Plumbing awards, held on Friday in Queensland.

Five Plumbing World Scholarships were presented to top apprentices completing their qualifications through the Master Plumbers-owned Masterlink-mentored training scheme.

Hodgson, a third-year plumbing and gasfitting apprentice at The Lewis Plumbing Company, was nominated by his boss, Jon Lewis, who described him as mature beyond his 23 years.

"His ability to communicate and follow through on instructions has never been a problem," Lewis said.

Advertisement

"There are not many apprentices I would rate as highly."

Hodgson was given a helping hand in his plumbing career choice by the branch manager of a local plumbing store.

Recognising his promise, she recommended him to The Lewis Plumbing Company as a "standout young man".

From those early days of his apprenticeship, Hodgson has developed into a confident and skilful member of the team, with excellent communication skills.

"He goes from strength to strength and gives 100 per cent to any tasks I ask him to do," Lewis said.

Hodgson also now helped to coach other apprentices coming through the company.

The Plumbing World Scholarship gave Hodgson $1000 to spend at his local Plumbing World branch.