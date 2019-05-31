Fun, informative and creative pinhole camera workshops are on offer for families keen to learn.

The workshops will involve a pair, made up of an adult and a child, learning how to make a pinhole camera.

There are three sessions available.

Pairs will learn about pinhole cameras and how they work before being sent out into the Government Gardens to "take a photo".

Once complete, they will be able to observe the developing phase, produce a photo and step inside a real camera obscura: "when an image of a scene at the other side of a screen is projected through a small hole in that screen as a reversed and inverted image on a surface opposite to the opening."

Rotorua Museum events and engagement co-ordinator Tori Williams says they wanted to introduce to children and adults how some people used to take photos.

"We think the whole process is very interesting, you can see the developing stages happen before your eyes, and only using a tin to 'take' the photo."

She says children and adults will be able to work together to "take" a picture, observe how to develop the images and produce a photo using techniques that are very uncommon these days.

"Using these techniques will show attendees how a photo was produced before digital cameras and phones came about.

"They will also be able to step into the real camera obscura which is when an image is projected through a little hole and turned upside down on the other side of the room."

To register go to Eventfinda.co.nz as numbers are limited.

Children taking part must be 8 years or over.

For more information contact Rotorua Museum, (07) 351 8055 or email tori.williams@rotorualc.nz.

The details:

- What: Pinhole Camera Workshops

Learn about pinhole cameras and produce a photo

- When: Sunday June 9, 10.30am, 12pm and 1pm

- Where: Children's Art House, Government Gardens

- Cost: $5 per pair