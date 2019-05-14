Award-winning actress Katie Boyle is bringing a slice of Shakespeare to Rotorua, with her one-woman performance of The Merry Wives of Windsor hitting Shambles theatre next week.

Boyle, who has performed at the Pop-Up Globe in Hamlet, will play more than 10 characters over the 90-minute show.

The characters will include Shakespeare favourites such as the infamous knight, Sir John Falstaff, a flamboyant hotel owner and a drunk pickpocket.

Rotorua's Shambles Theatre will host her on her national tour next Thursday night.

Shakespeare is not new to the actress and has performed with touring Shakespeare company, Lord Lackbeards, for several years.

The Merry Wives of Windsor will be an interactive show – and with several characters vying for attention at once, they go to great lengths to be seen and heard.

One of Boyle's previous shows won Best Comedy at the 2018 Palmy Fringe Festival.

She was also nominated for Best Comedy, and Best Solo Show at the 2018 Nelson Fringe Festival – and Best Solo Show at the 2018 Wellington Comedy Awards.

SHOW INFORMATION:

Thursday 23 May 2019

7PM – 8.30PM (90 minutes, including ten-minute interval)

Shambles Theatre

Tickets $20 presale at eventfinda.co.nz

Cash only door sales $25