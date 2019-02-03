Rotorua whānau have helped Te Aka Mauri celebrate its first birthday this weekend by taking part in a range of family activities.

Te Aka Mauri, home to Rotorua Library and Children's Health Hub, opened its doors on February 3, 2018.

To celebrate what Te Aka Mauri has to offer, six days of themed events were held over the past week leading up to the birthday.

The last day of the Te Aka Mauri Festival was celebrated today with a Whānau Day.

It included heritage games, a paper plane contest, face painting and a screening of the family movie Paper Planes.

Rotorua's Inga Eglite was at the Whānau Day with her husband Tarvi Olli and 5-year-old daughter Mia, and said they used resources at the library all the time.

She said they went to all of the school holiday activities, were part of the Lego Club, got books and CDs out, and had used the toy library.

"It has lots of great resources and activities for kids. The people working here are amazing."

Mia Olli, 5, Tarvi Olli, and Te Matoha Rangitauira, 6, enjoy playing dominoes at Te Aka Mauri's Whānau Day. Photo / Ben Fraser

Eglite said they had gone along yesterday because they would not miss the celebrations for Te Aka Mauri's first birthday, as they had pretty much been going there every week during the past three weeks of the school holidays.

"Mia loves it here and she loves the playground. The whole space is really cool."

Mia Olli, 5, said she had enjoyed everything at the Whānau Day celebration, especially her face painting and the games.

She said she loved the books at the library and the monthly Lego Club.

Samuel Maguire, 7, (left), Jayden Dien, 6, and Louis Li, 6, test their paper planes at Te Aka Mauri's birthday celebration. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua Library youth and early learning lead Kylie Holmes said the Whānau Day had been lovely and had quite a few people through.

She said there had been successful paper planes, some flying 10m. There had also been beautiful face painting and some mothers and daughters learning knuckle bones together, she said.

Holmes said reaching Te Aka Mauri's first birthday felt special.

"It's been an amazing year. It's been a very fast year, and busy. This is a nice way to finish off the Te Aka Mauri Festival."

The other themes during the Te Aka Mauri Festival were Hono Whakamana, Technology Day, Health Day, Heritage and Research Day and Community Day.