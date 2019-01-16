The fate of a World War ll Rotorua soldier has been discovered after researchers located a fatal air crash site more than 75 years later.

Now, the researchers are hoping to find local decendants of the airman to share the discovery and build a memorial.

Warrant Officer Adrian Vincent Douglas was involved in the crash of the Stirling bomber near Ludwigshafen in Germany on the night of September 5 or 6, 1943.

Warrant Officer Adrian Vincent Douglas from Ohinemutu. Photo / Supplied

Crash site researcher Erik Wieman hopes to get in touch with descendants of Douglas, who was Māori and resided on Clayton Rd in Ohinemutu.

The wireless operator and air gunner on the flight was the son of Mr and Mrs E. Douglas.

The Stirling bomber (Code EE872). Photo / Supplied

Wieman said alongside Archaeological Services they were planning an evacuation and would then build a memorial for those who bravely lost their lives.

"We want to make this almost forgotten site, and the sacrifices that were made here, the soldiers that were killed here, visible again.

"The descendants, families of the crew usually do not know what happened, or where. We want to change this and tell them about our find and our plans for a memorial for their family members."

Flight sergeant Alexander Hunter Holms from Invercargill. Photo / Supplied

There were seven men aboard the aircraft that night, three of them being New Zealanders and the remaining from the United Kingdom.

All but one died in the crash. The survivor was crew member Barnard.

Navigator Flight Sgt. Alexander Hunter Holms, son of Alexander Scott Holms and Helen Holms of Invercargill, Waimahaka and bomb aimer Flight Sgt. David Heribert William Badcock, son of George and Florence Mary Badcock from Hawera, 109 Argyle St Taranaki.

Flight Sergant David Heribert William Badcock from Hawera. Photo / Supplied

