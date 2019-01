Emergency services attended a crash on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua this afternoon that blocked one lane.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 4.40pm after two vehicles crashed on Te Ngae Rd between the intersections with Sala St and Marguerita St.

St John Ambulance attended but there were no reports of injuries.

Both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene, the spokeswoman said.