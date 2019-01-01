There has been a crash on Old Taupo Rd near Pererika St this morning.

A police media spokesman said two vehicles were involved and one car was on its roof.

Police were called at 11.19am. Fire and ambulance were also at the scene.

A female driver of the car on its roof was initially trapped but has since been freed.

Two cars have crashed on Old Taupo Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner
St John attended and transported a patient to Rotorua Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was uninjured.

The southbound lane of Old Taupo was blocked and traffic was being diverted into Pererika St.

Two cars have crashed on Old Taupo Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner
