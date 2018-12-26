One person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries following a "water-related incident" at Lake Rotoma this afternoon.
A St John's Ambulance media spokeswoman said the person was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.
She said emergency services were alerted to the incident at 3.21pm.
She could not say whether the person was a man or woman, or how the injuries were sustained.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched but the person was taken to hospital by road ambulance.