One person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries following a "water-related incident" at Lake Rotoma this afternoon.

A St John's Ambulance media spokeswoman said the person was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

She said emergency services were alerted to the incident at 3.21pm.

She could not say whether the person was a man or woman, or how the injuries were sustained.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched but the person was taken to hospital by road ambulance.