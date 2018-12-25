Rotorua retailers are bracing themselves for a Boxing Day shopping storm after surviving yet another hectic Christmas rush.

Today is one of the busiest days of the year for local retailers as many locals and visitors head indoors to find themselves a bargain in the annual sales and take refuge from the odd shower.

Retail chain Kmart is expecting Boxing Day to be the busiest of the year.

The chain opened in Rotorua this year so has just experienced its first Christmas season in Rotorua.

A spokesperson said they were pleased by the response of the community confirming Rotorua was a great location for a store.

"Customers have reacted strongly to Kmart's Christmas ranges of trees, decorations, food and homewares with strong sales over the Christmas period."

They expect a lot of foot traffic generated by Boxing Day.

"In particular camping and outdoor products are popular on Boxing Day."

Paymark figures show Kiwis were in the mood to shop in the lead-up to Christmas.

The figures show last weekend there were 182 transactions per second nationwide.

Paymark's Paul Brislen said this was a new record for the peak number of transactions seen on the electronic payment network and marked Saturday as the busiest period of the year.

"That's up from the previous peak of 177 per second around the same time last year.

"Typically we see around 60 to 70 transactions per second so it's a significant leap up for the Christmas peak."

He said overall spending in December was on track to hit $5 billion for the month once Christmas Eve shopping was included.

In the past weekend, Kiwis spent a total of $130.5 million on the food and liquor category with people in the Bay of Plenty spending more than $30m on everything excluding fuel.

Christmas shoppers at the mall. Photo / File

However, locally owned retailer McLeods Booksellers has decided to have an extended break as the shop cannot afford to offer low prices like the big retail chains.

Manager Jemma Pirrie said from the beginning of the month the store had been busier than last year.

"In the last week it has been particularly manic but it is very encouraging because, obviously, people are still into books."

Pirrie said the store being closed would be a lovely break and she would spend it relaxing rather than buying into the hype of Boxing Day sales.

Local shopper Wendy Black had been visiting her daughter in Hanoi last year so was excited to check out the specials.

She said she was not put off by the crowds here as it was nowhere near as crowded as the shops in Hanoi.

"It is lovely to see the mall so full of people. It is really nice to see it so lit up, and full of busy, happy people.

"I will be probably swapping presents and I think my grandson wants to spend some of his cash present."