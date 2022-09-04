Tension brews over housing densification, the Government looks to make further moves in the fight against gang crime and winter’s last cold blast as wild weather hits the country in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A TVNZ Sunday broadcast showing "appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime" in Rotorua's emergency housing illustrates the government's "utter failure on housing" after five years in office, National says.

The party's housing spokesperson Chris Bishop has spoken out following the broadcast, saying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about government's failure over housing and its consequences.

On the emergency housing crisis in Rotorua, Ardern told TVNZ Breakfast this morning she still had confidence in housing minister Megan Woods to handle it.

She said motels being used as emergency housing was not ideal but was a better alternative to cars and garages.

"One of the things we made a clear decision on as a government, do we want motels to be a long-term residence for any New Zealander? Absolutely not. But I would much rather people have temp housing that is not a garage, that is not a car," she said.

Bishop said Ardern's response to the Sunday broadcast was "beyond belief".

"Ms Ardern told Breakfast on Monday that motels were not meant to be a long-term solution, but that her government made a clear decision because it did not want children living in cars."

He said last month National revealed the number of children living in cars has risen by almost 350 per cent between the end of 2017 and June 2022.

Bishop said emergency housing was a "social and economic disaster" Ardern had "put in the too hard basket".

"Since 2017 the government has spent a staggering $1 billion housing people in motels," he said.

"Emergency housing is great for motel owners who have made millions but appalling for vulnerable people who need help and support as the example of Rotorua demonstrates."

He said Ardern came to power promising to fix New Zealand's housing crisis.

"Five years on, rents are up $140 per week, the waitlist for a state house has increased by over 20,000 people, 8000 families live in motels, while the number of people living in cars has quadrupled."

Government should be urgently working with housing providers across the country to get people into transitional housing with wraparound support and partnering with the community housing sector to get new social houses built, he said.

During a visit to Rotorua in August, Housing Minister Megan Woods told the Rotorua Daily Post since 2013 the city had experienced a surge of 9000 people seeking homes while only issuing 1500 building consents.

She said there were now 300 public homes under construction in Rotorua, or being planned, and out of the government's 10,000 additional public homes, 209 would be in Rotorua.

Some of the developments include 37 homes on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd - six of which were ready for new families. There are a further 24 planned for stage two of that development.

Three new homes were finished on May Rd in July on an existing Kāinga Ora site and eight more homes soon open - five on Tania Cres, two at Toru St and one at Malfroy Rd.

There will be 42 new homes at Quartz Ave (formerly Collie Drive) and 24 apartments built on Pukuatua St at the site that was formerly the English Language School.

Between 50 and 60 houses will be built on vacant farmland on Ōwhata Rd. The type of housing hasn't yet been determined.