Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua homeless hotel Four Canoes support staff moved offsite due to safety fears

7 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses Rotorua's emergency housing situation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses Rotorua's emergency housing situation.

Rotorua Daily Post



Mental health and addictions staff helping homeless people at a Rotorua hotel have been removed for safety reasons after a client had a psychotic episode.

Lifewise has raised serious concerns about the suitability of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.