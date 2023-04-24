Anzac Day is a time of paying respect to New Zealand military personnel who are serving or have served, and of promoting unity.

The date April 25 is significant because in 1915 around 20,000 soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) landed under fire on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey.

New Zealand troops, alongside their Australian counterparts and other allied nations, battled Ottoman forces fighting to protect their homeland for eight months.

By the time the campaign ended, more than 130,000 soldiers had died - at least 87,000 Ottoman and 44,000 Allied, of whom 2779 were New Zealanders.

The red poppy has become a symbol of war remembrance the world over. In many countries, the poppy is worn on Armistice Day (November 11) but in New Zealand, it is most commonly seen on Anzac Day.

The day begins in Rotorua with Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League Dawn Service at Ōhinemutu from 5.45am. The service will be conducted by Reverend Tom Poata and includes a short parade past the Muruika Soldiers’ Cemetery (near St Faith’s Church).

Following the Dawn Service, a shorter Anzac Day Parade will depart from Te Arawa War Memorial (next to Rotorua Museum in Government Gardens) at 9.20am, making its way to the Sir Howard Morrison Centre where the Rotorua Civic Memorial Service will begin at 9.30am.

The officiating minister will be Reverend Tom Poata, with Her Worship the Mayor Tania Tapsell introducing this year’s guest speakers: Colonel Karl Cummins, and two youth speaker representatives from Western Heights High School: Foua Tuielu and Jago Watson.

Glen Botting will play The Last Post on his bugle before the Ode to the Fallen is read by WO11 Pererika Makiha (President of Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League) and Jason Ramsay (President of Rotorua Returned Services Association.)

The laying of wreaths will take place during the service and pipers from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band will play. Rotorua local Christian Thurston will perform during the service, accompanied by the Rotorua Municipal Brass Band.

This will be the first time Tapsell, as mayor, will be introducing speakers on Anzac Day, and also the first time the Civic Memorial Service has returned to the recently reopened Sir Howard Morrison Centre since 2017.

Tapsell said “Anzac Day is an opportunity for our community, and our country, to remember those who lost their lives and to honour our returned services who displayed courage while serving our country.

“I’m pleased locals in Rotorua make the time every year to come together to remember and show our respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They ensured we can live with the rights and freedoms we now enjoy and I look forward to standing alongside our community to honour them.”





Timetable

5.45am: Dawn Service at Ōhinemutu

9.10am: Meet at Te Arawa War Memorial

9.20am: Anzac Parade leaves Te Arawa War Memorial

9.25am: Parade arrives at Sir Howard Morrison Centre

9.30am: Anzac Civic Memorial Service begins at Sir Howard Morrison Centre

Road closures

Queens Dr from Prince’s Gate Arch to Te Arawa War Memorial (roundabout next to the Rotorua Museum).

Arawa St from Prince’s Gate Arch to the intersection of Fenton St, not including the roundabout. People are encouraged to avoid the Prince’s Gate entrance to Government Gardens due to the road closure.

The road closures will be in place from 8.30am to 10am.

How to make Anzac biscuits

Anzac biscuits have long been associated with the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac).

It’s claimed these biscuits were sent by wives and women’s groups to soldiers abroad because the ingredients do not spoil easily and the biscuits were kept well during naval transportation.

Ingredients

1 cup Edmonds Standard Grade Flour

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 ¾ cups rolled oats ½ cup

Chelsea White Sugar or Chelsea Raw Sugar

¼ cup (firmly packed) Chelsea Soft Brown Sugar

1 cup desiccated coconut 125g Tararua Butter, cubed

¼ cup Chelsea Golden Syrup Tin

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon Edmonds Baking Soda

Method

1. Preheat oven to 150°C conventional bake. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. In a medium-sized bowl, sift together the Edmonds Standard Grade Flour and cinnamon. Add the rolled oats, coconut and sugars; mix well.

3. Combine the Tararua Butter, Chelsea Golden Syrup and water in a small saucepan and stir over low-medium heat until the Tararua Butter melts and the mixture is well combined (ensure the mixture does not simmer or boil). Remove from heat and stir in the Edmonds Baking Soda. Add immediately to the dry ingredients and use a wooden spoon to stir until well combined.

4. Roll 1-2 tablespoons of mixture into balls and place onto tray about 5cm apart. Use your fingers to flatten each slightly (until they are about 1cm thick) and bake for 16 minutes (for a chewy biscuit) or 20 minutes for a crunchier biscuit.

5. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

Source: Chelsea New Zealand