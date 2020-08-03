A man killed in a motorbike crash near Whakatāne on Friday was a dairy worker riding with his brother, police say.

Scott Joseph Sinclair, 23, was travelling along Bell Rd in Nukuhou just after 3pm, to do the afternoon milking.

Police believe the handle of his motorbike and his brother's locked together.

The 23-year-old's landing caused a fatal brain bleed and his brother had leg injuries.

Police inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe is also investigating the crash.

Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said there was no evidence the brothers were doing anything wrong, so far.

Police want to hear from any witnesses and want to hear from a person in a red truck who stopped to help.

Meanwhile, Rotorua police are investigating a separate motorbike crash that killed a Ngongotahā man on Saturday.

Jarvin Ritai, 28, died in a crash with a power pole on Wikaraka St about 11.30am.

Rotorua Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Simon Sinclair said: "Any death in these circumstances is an absolute tragedy.

"As always we encourage all road users to take care out there, drive to the conditions and ensure you're not distracted or impaired."