She lists off the recent acts of violence towards Muslim women in New Zealand and sounds Kiwi-as. That's because she is.

On Sunday, Muslim community leader Anjum Rahman spoke at a gathering at St Paul's Union Church in Taupō about life as a Muslim and in particular life as a Muslim woman in New Zealand since the Christchurch mosque attacks of March 15, 2019. Other community leaders also spoke, including Rev Lorelle Chapman and Laurie Swift from St Paul's Union parish, Ala' Al-Bustanji and Abdul Kuddus from Taupō Islamic Educational and Welfare Centre, and Taupō-nui-a-Tia College student Hannah Kilmister.

Arriving from India at the age of six, Anjum is a chartered accountant in Hamilton and a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to ethnic communities and women.

She began her talk at Love Heals by acknowledging the mana whenua, and their struggles and aspirations, before moving on to describe the daily battles Muslim women have in New Zealand: being shouted at in the supermarket, told to change their name and take off their headscarf.

"It is my job to make you feel uncomfortable," Anjum said.

"I hate your complacency. It is important these things are said."

Anjum talked about some of the violence and prejudice Muslims in New Zealand have experienced in the past year.

"On Saturday in Hamilton a Muslim girl wearing a hijab (headscarf) helped a toddler sit on a swing, and the toddler's father punched her in the face and then swore at her. In mid-October last year, two coloured women were beaten by a van full of Pākehā men. One of the women was pregnant, the neighbours intervened and they were beaten too. A Muslim woman was followed to the supermarket by a Pākehā male. He intimidated her. We had to deal with a video game where the shooter went around shooting ethnic minorities."

Anjum is driving a new initiative to address hate through the Inclusive Aotearoa Collective. Preparation is under way for a national strategy to be released later this year.

"I personally have been in this space for the past two decades. No-one has taken a strategic approach to reducing discrimination."

In preparing the strategy, Anjum has been travelling around New Zealand, talking with minority groups.

"It's been humbling listening to others' life experiences. As I have talked to people, I can see how big my bubble is and how arrogant and complacent I was."

Anjum's desire for change was echoed by the other speakers, who also spoke on the theme of Love Heals. Laurie Swift talked about the need for a movement at a non-religious level, to build relations among those of different ages, races and cultures.

Taupō Islamic Educational and Welfare Centre spokespeople expressed their faith in the Taupō community from the outpouring of love, following on from last year's terror attacks. Abdul Kuddus said freedom was a challenge for the Muslim community but expressed faith in the community despite being surrounded by hatred. Ala' Al-Bustanji said Islam was a controversial subject.

"We need more of this [communication between churches and mosques]. We are stronger now [after the 2019 mosque attacks]. It was not a surprise to me that our Christian brothers and sisters were the first to shed tears," said Ala'.

He said Muslims need to start their own conversation about women's rights and homophobia.

Student Hannah Kilmister said social media allowed young people to see what had happened with the terror attacks in Christchurch, and she said it had shaped the way young people think.

"I don't think it is right to make someone feel uncomfortable just because they are different," said Hannah.

Anjum said as a nation we may have felt good about ourselves about how we reacted to the mosque attacks last year.

"But in reality New Zealand is a hostile world for many. It is your job, it is my job to change attitudes."