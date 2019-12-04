How to react to a marriage proposal from a stranger? Why, tell everyone of course!

The spur of the moment proposal came from a competitor in the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge and the subject of the proposal, Darren Walker, happened to be wearing an 'Ask Me' volunteers' T-shirt at the time.

"She saw me, and said, I don't know what to ask you! Will you marry me?" said Darren.

Each year Taupō School of Music volunteers are stationed along Tongariro St, wearing bright orange T-shirts and carrying a lolly pop sign.

The volunteers are well briefed about what information competitors and visitors are seeking, and most queries are along the lines of 'Where is the registration tent, where do I put my drop bag?"

Already married, the unexpected proposal gave Darren something to chuckle about for the rest of the day.