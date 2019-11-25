Shopping heaven! But not without some angst.

It's a Sunday market, says incoming Market Central Taupō operator Kaz Cederwall. Meanwhile the current operator of the Taupō Market, Monika Geister, is determined to find a new site and continue on with a Saturday market.

Monika and husband Hermann went through what she describes as a gruelling and frustrating application process to operate Taupō Market from 2020 onwards. With the current Taupo Market site at Upper Riverside Park unavailable after the end of this year, successful applicant Kaz Cederwall beat four other contenders to operate out of Northcroft Reserve in a shared space with Segway Tour.

