We have entered the final week of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal and after weeks of reporting from the comfort of her warm desk, it was time for appeal co-ordinator and reporter Caroline Fleming to get her hands dirty. The young reporter headed down to do a shift at the foodbank and shares her thoughts about the experience.

Is it just me or did everyone know that canned guavas were a thing?

What about mint-flavoured M&M chocolate? Do people like that stuff?

These were just some of the questions that rolled around my head as I strolled around the Salvation Army Foodbank as a keen volunteer.

I knew the Rotorua community was a giving bunch but a day in the foodbank helped me realise the true extent of this generosity.

Boxes and boxes of donated goods fill the new large space and the diverse range of items had my step count peaking as I sorted, packed, stacked and labelled the goods.

Just as I was getting the hang of it, Salvation Army social worker Puawaereti Ryder bursts in and requests a food parcel for a family-of-five and a single mum with two children.

Foodbank co-ordinator Glen Harmer and I quickly get to work, packing bags full of cereal, bread, canned goods and other necessities.

Thanks to the community, we were also able to stock the bags with a few delicious treats that I'm sure the children will be delighted to see.

Rotorua Daily Post appeal co-ordinator Caroline Fleming packing a food parcel. Photo / Andrew Warner

It is a nice feeling knowing that five minutes of my work could make all the difference to these people struggling and I think this is something our giving community should all feel.

A donated can of baked beans could give a child a warm, nutritious breakfast to start the day, while tinned fruit can help families ward off illness.

Until now, I had not thought about the chain reaction of donating, either way, whatever you donate will put a smile on someone's face down the line.

Last week, the total amount donated toward the appeal was sitting at 15,195 food donations.

Rotorua Daily Post appeal co-ordinator Caroline Fleming helping out. Photo / Andrew Warner

It is not until you go behind the scenes, you realise the exceptionally hard work the Sallies' put in to help those struggling in our community.

As Harmer and I get into the van, decked out in our high-vis to pick up some donated goods, I say to him "doesn't it feel so good knowing what a difference this will make for some people?"

He replied, "yes, yes it does".