Cheerful, caring and down-right dedicated are words used to describe Rotorua Foodbank's new co-ordinator, Glen Harmer.

According to the Salvation Army's Kylie Overbye, these three attributes are just some of the reasons Harmer has been making all the difference in this year's Christmas Appeal.

When asked why he chose to get involved with the foodbank, Harmer smiled as he said he had always loved helping out in the local community.

He had previously worked in local government, so he knew a thing or two when it came to working with people.

Coming from a high-pressure job meant Harmer was the perfect fit for the strenuous and non-stop work that the bustling foodbank provided.

Each day sees Harmer liaising with agencies and groups, as well as the labour intensive part of sorting, stacking and packing for various food parcels.

Not just that, Harmer was regularly loading up the van to drop off food at pensioner flats and schools around the district where there was need.

The past week had been spent moving things about as the Salvation Army's Family Store shut its doors this week to move into the new premises.

Since starting in September, he has become a kind, familiar face for many in need across the city.

Although he was a little nervous about how busy the Christmas season was going to be, he was all for it and hoping for a "100 per cent success", he said.

He was most looking forward to the Fill the Bus event, saying he thinks it will be a "fun day" and "quite the experience".

There were already big plans in place for the furry friends that may be on the bus this year.

The Rotorua Daily Post's Christmas Appeal event Fill the Bus is set to take place next Wednesday.

What is Fill the Bus?

Every year, the Rotorua Daily Post and The Hits Rotorua parade the town to Fill the Bus for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank at Christmas.

On Wednesday, December 4, we will be visiting local shopping centres, supermarkets and schools in a big CityRide bus, thanks to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, collecting non-perishable food items.

If you're keen to donate look out for the bus and help us fill it. Remember, every item counts.

The schedule will be released soon so get ready to FILL THE BUS!