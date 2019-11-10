The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal has hit the ground running with local businesses already popping their thinking caps on to plan how they might do their bit.

The appeal was still in its early days but already some businesses have locked in dates or sent the call-out to begin their collection of treats, gifts and tins.

From now until December 20, the NZME team will be seeking donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its good work throughout the Christmas period and into 2020.

One of these businesses was local cafe Scope, who planned to run their can for a coffee day for the third year running.

Owner Dana Greer said the team was expecting a massive year again, after last year saw rows of tins fill the cafe floor and stairs.

She said their "amazing customers" loved being a part of the initiative and it was always such a positive day.

The cafe pumps out hundreds of coffees on the day, but Greer said it was all worth the hard work to be able to give back to the community and help those struggling.

The team always got "sore cheeks from smiling" and it really made them "count their blessings", she said.

Greer said a date had not been set in stone yet, but it would be soon.

But it was not just a tasty beverage people can score with their donation.

Zorb, which used to be known as Ogo, had big plans to run their sixth annual can for a ride day on December 14.

Zorb, previously known as Ogo, at their can for a ride day in 2017. Photo / File

Marketing manager Anna Rodgers said the day was a great way to give back to those in the community who need "an extra hand".

She said locals got the chance to contribute to the cause and have fun doing it.

The team managed to collect more than 1500 cans last year on the day, with more than 500 people turning up.

This year was expected to be bigger with the team wanting to do even better, she said.

Shine Collective, which works with a number of Rotorua businesses, planned to gather items from their staff this year to donate.

Owner Jacky James said it was important to source day-to-day items, but also Christmas treats for those in need.

She said as a local business, making their contribution was vital.