The front window of the Rotorua Salvation Army family store on Pukuatua St has been broken this evening.

Three police cars were seen at the scene from 8:40pm to 9:10pm.

The glass is being cleaned up by Rotorua Salvation Army staff.

Broken window at Salvation Army family store in Rotorua. Photo / Samantha Olley

A spokesman said staff hoped to have it patched up overnight to prevent further damage or burglaries at the store.

The Rotorua Salvation Army is in the midst of its Christmas preparations, including collections for the foodbank.