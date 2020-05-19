The petition in support of Saving Springfield will continue full steam ahead despite the Rotorua Lakes Council's announcement the Westbrook (Springfield) Sports and Recreation Precinct proposed project timeline will be deferred until 2024.

The aim of the petition is unchanged in that it seeks to preserve the Springfield Golf Course in its entirety so that future generations of Rotorua residents can enjoy the numerous benefits of this precious taonga (treasure).

In accordance with this, the petition continues to endorse the renewal of the Rotorua Lakes Council's lease to the Springfield Golf Club.

Deanna Paterson

Rotorua

Hopes for Springfield Golf Course

In 1988, the Government decided to sell off Crown forestry assets. Because the Whakarewarewa Forest was widely recognised for its importance to the Rotorua community for historical, recreational and aesthetic reasons, the forest was given special status to ensure recreational access was retained.

I'm sure everyone agrees that the Governments actions in 1988 have provided Rotorua with world-class recreational and tourist facilities contributing to millions of dollars into our community.

I only hope they can do it again for the Springfield Golf course land.

Whether it's a golf course or another world-class attraction of beautiful park grounds, I'm sure our grandchildren will be thanking this Government in 30 years' time, like we are today.

Murray Piesse

Rotorua

Real estate

Your front page article of May 18 tries to predict the future of real estate. Reading it, one could expect things to hum along pretty much the same.

Now contrast that with a Herald article about the American financial commentator Harry Dent.

He predicted the 2008 crash. He says the pandemic created a perfect storm in a world already burdened with huge debt.

He predicts a depression soon like the world has never known. He says house prices could drop by up to 50 per cent.

But he says the new order will work in favour of ordinary people.

The old order was all about the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. We will have to wait to see who is right.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua