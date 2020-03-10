Fiona Collins loves living in her adopted city of Rotorua.

Originally from Wellington, the actress can list a bunch of reasons she loves Rotorua. These include the small town feel, a lack of traffic, tourist numbers and a healthy list of things to do.

"My daughter and grandchildren live in Rotorua so when I returned from Samoa to New Zealand two years ago, I came here," Collins said.

And while Collins is familiar with Rotorua, locals will get the chance to become a little more familiar with her as she hits the screen in MEME, a five-part teen black comedy web series in which she plays Beryl, mother of the character the web series is based around.

Fiona Collins as Beryl with her daughter Lana (played by Marshayla Christie) in tow. Photo / Supplied

MEME focuses on Lana who is starting her last term of high school.

Like most teens, all Lana wants is to be 'seen' - the way local influencer Sandi is adored by her classmates and thousands more online. Lana, in the midst of frontal lobe development, stages bizarre photo-ops to fake a #blessed life, following whatever the cool kids are doing.

According to producers, MEME is about status, fame and fronting. It's about deciding what kind of life you want to live and facing the consequences of those decisions.

Describing herself as a seasoned actor, Collins described working with a young cast while filming of MEME as a delight.

"MEME was filmed in Auckland last year with an amazing production house," Collins said.

"It was such a wonderful experience.

"I had a really busy time touring a play I had written and directed and, off the back of that, I started MEME. The crew, each and every one of them, were out of this world amazing and went above and beyond with everything.

"The story is young and hip, and very current in terms of what happens with social media and how it impacts on the daily life of teens."

Collins said she felt lucky to be part of MEME.

Rotorua actor Fiona Collins. Photo / Supplied

Currently part of a theatre production in Auckland, Collins said she had been driving "crazy hours" between Rotorua and Auckland for the past five weeks.

"I am acting in Emilia as part of the season finale of Auckland's Pop-up Globe."

Emilia is an international debut of London's smash-hit play Emilia by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and features an all-female cast.

Despite spending so much time in Auckland, Collins said she is more than happy to be described as a Rotorua local.

"It's so nice to get back home and step out of my Auckland skin. The dream is to get more acting work locally so I don't have to travel."