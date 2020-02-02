I agree with everything Mike Hosking (Opinion, January 31) said: New Zealand is rapidly losing its work ethic.

This is why I go above and beyond to help overseas students at Toi Ohomai. They have got the confidence to better themselves by coming to a country on the other side of the world which doesn't speak their language.

I have only got admiration for them. Their work ethic in study and employment is second to none.

It's the same old story: One government makes the money and the next spends it. It's called democracy.

No alternative offered

Your correspondent (Letters, January 30) is appalled by the new parking meters but offers no alternative to them.

All would agree that the CBD needs less congestion and more business, so what's best here?

Gone are the days when we could drive to a destination and park. Everyone has a car now so you join the queue. Alternatives are bus, bike and/or walk, each of which is a better option for you and the planet.

Globally, more people cycle than drive and this will increase. Perhaps your correspondent might join the force.

Vehicle noise of concern

I live on a main thoroughfare in Rotorua where I suffer a constant barrage of noise from passenger vehicles and more particularly motorcycles.

I note from the NZTA website all vehicles and motorcycles regardless of age or engine size should not exceed between 90 to 100 dBA. of noise emittance.

It is therefore my opinion that we have a large number of non-compliant cars and motorcycles on the road.

I have seen no evidence of police enforcing this rule and have witnessed several loud motorcycles passing stationary occupied police vehicles with no reaction from those officers.

It seems our right to live in peace and quiet is of a low priority to the authorities and wonder how these vehicles are achieving a legal right to be on the road through the vehicle testing system.

(Abridged)

Tak Tothill, Rotorua

