

Leighton Smith ( Opinion, December 17 ) observes in a recent article that truth is all but lost in the scramble for political power, whether it be in the recent election in Britain or the impeachment proceedings in the US.

Makes me wonder if we are seeing the beginning of the end of democracy as the regulator of society.

Wherever I look, I see societies awash with social unrest, even civil war.

The so-called Arab Spring was supposed to usher in democracy to replace the almost feudal systems that controlled much of the Middle East, but these bloody coups haven't fulfilled their promise.

It seems that universal communication systems, cellphones, personal computers and instant access to information and the corresponding ability to spread it is the reason behind this state of affairs.

No longer do we have "ignorant masses" readily controlled by an eloquent, charismatic leader (eg. Hitler), but we all have the ability to influence others by our opinions and beliefs.

But there is a shallowness in society that is worrisome.

Newspapers regularly run columns of important people's birthdays, and these are always populated by "stars", from movies or the music world, and if these folks are the real influencers, then we're in trouble.

Surely there needs to be a move toward truth, foundations that will stand the test of time and tides of public opinion. I know of only one such truth.

The Word of God has stood, often challenged, never defeated throughout all time.



John Williams

Ngongotahā



Salaries set by authority

Re councillors' pay rises: Stop moaning about the increase - you elect them.

Salaries are set by an independent authority.

From the day they are elected the public targets them for every decision they make by people who know better but never stand for election.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

