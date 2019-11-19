My gut feeling was right – Hollie's a survivor just like I was all those years ago.

This is a case of the glass half full through her will to live and the hard work involved in recovery and it will take years and will be frustrating as hell but the second chance at life is definitely worth the hard yards.

And it will be hard. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. It will get easier in time - you have to keep at it.

It's the ultimate challenge and failure is not an option.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brain

Lake Rotorua is our taonga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.