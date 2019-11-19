My gut feeling was right – Hollie's a survivor just like I was all those years ago.

This is a case of the glass half full through her will to live and the hard work involved in recovery and it will take years and will be frustrating as hell but the second chance at life is definitely worth the hard yards.

And it will be hard. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. It will get easier in time - you have to keep at it.

It's the ultimate challenge and failure is not an option.

Advertisement

Brain injury is the hardest injury to overcome for obvious reasons plus no one can see inside your head so people think you are the same but you're not, you're a different person so you lose a lot of friends - but that's the least of your worries.

(Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Springfield



Lake Rotorua is our taonga

Much has been said in recent times regarding Lake Rotorua and how it is a taonga, and not a tip.

And it is, but instead of always throwing stones at our council, we could perhaps all behave with a little bit more care for the lake ourselves.

On a recent walk along the lake from Waiteti Rd to Reeme St, I found - amongst other bits - one fertiliser bag, 12 sheep legs with wool on, and three skinned fish frames.

This is simply not good enough.

We should all remember that it is our taonga and look after it.

Advertisement

John Pakes

Ngongotahā