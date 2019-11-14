Esther Richards (Letters, November 11) suggests the euthanasia bill is completely safe and suggests that only a religious person would find anything wrong with it in its revised state.

I completely disagree with such a sweeping assumption.

We all know that giving a decision, for example, to a doctor (as with current abortion laws) or a policeman (as with current smacking laws) makes the law widely open to personal interpretation, which is not at all fair.

This law will be even less fair because people's lives will be in the balance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Society is working hard to stem suicide rates, and

What is the problem?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.