Re a stadium for either Tauranga or Rotorua (News, October 26).

Appropriate facilities need to be available to residents in all communities but the provision of facilities that cater for regional and international events require a broader base of consideration.

If the Bay of Plenty wants to attract major events then facilities which are superior to any currently available needs to be established.

The most cost-effective way to establish such facilities is to broaden the attraction to use them to as many users, public and participants, as possible.

The establishment cost of such a facility is substantial so the more one can spread the cost the better. Getting people to and from such a facility and in and out of same is a major consideration.

Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatane have always claimed a position of eminence but the region's logistical centre was readily accepted as Paengaroa, as evidenced by the horse-and-carriage changing station.

What has changed? All major highways linking the three dominant communities lead to Paengaroa and there is a railway line linking Tauranga and Whakatane right alongside.

Need I mention the TEL?

Paengaroa serves the best interests of all.

(Abridged)

L. Kelvin O'Hara

Te Puke



Redwood trees are ugly

I have lost track of the times we walked through the Redwoods and I just can't think of a single thing that is nice about this particular collection of misfit trees.

The redwoods are a native of California and really have little value in New Zealand. They are ugly, too big and add nothing to the quality of the air or the outlook - good only to provide a method of sucking up rain - which would benefit the lakes.

It would have been so much nicer to plant oak, maple, ash, sycamore, rowan, birch, hazel and other trees that would have attracted birds and other creatures, animals that avoid the redwoods - as do the birds.

The trees mentioned would have provided summer shade and allow the sun to warm the ground in the winter, they would attract wildlife and fill the air with bird calls and add a few fruit-bearing trees and then more would benefit.

Just a thought, but anything is better than ugly pine trees.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

