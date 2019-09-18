"Our city is dying" (News, September 18) words apparently said at a recent meet-the-candidates meeting.

Our incumbent mayor reacted by saying if re-elected she would be willing to lead a council-run initiative to address these issues.

A mixture of Airbnbs and the undesirable presence of the homeless is to blame apparently.

These things are not new.

Advertisement

I walked Tutanekai St at 7am after leaving my wallet at home. By my count, there are 83 shops (excluding Eat Street). Eight are empty.

I am no night owl so what it's like at night I have no idea with the heady mix of alcohol and drugs. Throw in some online shopping, hassles with parking and like many other cities in NZ, the CBD is looking shabby.

There is a generic air about the place with an overabundance of clothing, and beauty parlours.

What about a pedestrian mall down the main street with grass and a designated strip for bikes, with coffee shops and restaurants? I'm no town planner so I would leave it to the experts. That doesn't, in my view, include councillors who would probably just tinker, missing the big picture.

I did see half a dozen homeless on my walk.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Hope NZ history will be fairly taught

Of course, our children should be taught New Zealand history in school.

We did, so it surprises me that it has no longer been happening. But it concerns me that the teaching may be biased. I am hoping that this subject will be fairly taught, with due respect being given to the way things were in the early days of colonisation.

From my reading over the years, I have learned that there was good and bad, but that there was kindness shown in many instances.

Advertisement

My great-great-grandfather paid for his land with blankets. He was not a wealthy man, and those whom he purchased the land from were delighted.

Strange but true.

(Abridged)

A N Christie

Rotorua