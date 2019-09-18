"Our city is dying" (News, September 18) words apparently said at a recent meet-the-candidates meeting.

Our incumbent mayor reacted by saying if re-elected she would be willing to lead a council-run initiative to address these issues.

A mixture of Airbnbs and the undesirable presence of the homeless is to blame apparently.

These things are not new.

I walked Tutanekai St at 7am after leaving my wallet at home. By my count, there are 83 shops (excluding Eat Street). Eight are empty.

I am no night owl so what it's like at night I have no idea with the

Hope NZ history will be fairly taught

