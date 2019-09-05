I have been a driver for Rotorua Taxis since I returned to my old home town after a 50-year absence 20 months ago.

I want to say to everyone this matter of the shot taxi driver is not in any way representative of the spirit of my old home town.

The people of Rotorua have been kind, good natured, polite, humble and generous of spirit.

I want to say to everyone keep your head high and chin up.

Alan Cave

Rotorua



Accountability is imperative

I was surprised at the response to my letter asking for credentials for potential councillors.

It is wise to be prudent as council is involved in decision making involving money.

A town that is prosperous is a bonus for everyone. As I have been active in various charities including food for the homeless, I am very aware of the struggles people have who are homeless.

From my research I have found there are 378 registered charities in Rotorua (with a Rotorua address). Millions of dollars go into these charities each year.

Bureaucracy and poor decision making can easily gobble up money. It is imperative there is accountability, so money is spent where it is desperately needed.

That is why it is wise to ask for background credentials.

J Robertson

Rotorua

