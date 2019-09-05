I have been a driver for Rotorua Taxis since I returned to my old home town after a 50-year absence 20 months ago.

I want to say to everyone this matter of the shot taxi driver is not in any way representative of the spirit of my old home town.

The people of Rotorua have been kind, good natured, polite, humble and generous of spirit.

I want to say to everyone keep your head high and chin up.

Alan Cave
Rotorua

Accountability is imperative

I was surprised at the response to my letter asking for credentials for potential councillors.

It

