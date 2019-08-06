It would appear that some people in our city are getting themselves into a blue funk over our Lakefront development, reasoning that, for example, the planned boardwalk will become a repository for bird poo, be an effective lake weed gatherer, and will spoil the view as they sit in their cars eating sandwiches.

Perhaps those people should acknowledge the obvious; that we are and would like to remain an international tourist destination, that our lakefront is a major drawcard for those tourists, and that our lakefront at the moment looks sad, is past its use-by date, and must be upgraded in order that it can compete with other lakefronts all over the world.

This upgrade has been on the cards for more than 15 years, starting with recognition by the Kevin Winters council. It would have been done then, but for the airport, but now, and at last, we can see the project coming forward to completion.

And it comes at this time with a bonus: $20 million of free money given to us by Mr Jones. Sounds like a win-win to me.

Advertisement

John Pakes

Ngongotahā



Doing the right thing

I am a regular user of the transfer station at the Rotorua Land Fill. I am charged $18 per carload.

I do the right thing and diligently dump where every caring citizen should.

A compactor working at the tip face at Rotorua Landfill. Photo / File

But, and this is a big but, my poor little nanna-car has to make the hazardous last part of the road navigating many ruts and potholes.

It's way past needing to be regraded.

Come on those responsible, do the right thing for those of us with a public conscience.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz