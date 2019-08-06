On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It would appear that some people in our city are getting themselves into a blue funk over our Lakefront development, reasoning that, for example, the planned boardwalk will become a repository for bird poo, be an effective lake weed gatherer, and will spoil the view as they sit in their cars eating sandwiches.
Perhaps those people should acknowledge the obvious; that we are and would like to remain an international tourist destination, that our lakefront is a major drawcard for those tourists, and that our lakefront at the moment looks sad, is past its use-by date, and must be upgradedin order that it can compete with other lakefronts all over the world.
This upgrade has been on the cards for more than 15 years, starting with recognition by the Kevin Winters council. It would have been done then, but for the airport, but now, and at last, we can see the project coming forward to completion.
And it comes at this time with a bonus: $20 million of free money given to us by Mr Jones. Sounds like a win-win to me.