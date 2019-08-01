Congratulations to Dr Lance O'Sullivan (News, July 31) who plans to open a drive-through Medical Centre in Rotorua in November.

His remarkable vision recalls the words of the late Sir James Henare: "It is preposterous that any Māori should aspire to become a poor Pākehā, when their true destiny, prescribed by the creator, is to become a great Māori."



Jackie Evans

Rotorua



Ardern must explain

Our biggest trading partner has just banned the Arabic language from being on any public advertising sign in its capital city.

It has also put Muslims in internment camps.

Perhaps the Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern would explain to our New Zealand Islamic community why China continues to enjoy favoured trading and diplomatic status with New Zealand?

Maybe she cares more about our export markets than she does about our vulnerable communities?

Maybe she's only the public face of the coalition? (Abridged)

GJ Philip

Taupo

