I was glad to see in Saturday's Rotorua Daily Post the feature pages acknowledging the huge problem of social isolation for people in our community.

It is something that will escalate even more in the future, with the "silver tsunami" a huge increase of older people and a decrease in younger folk to care about and be there for them.

This is helped by agencies like Age Concern and Grey Power and indeed Parksyde Older Persons' Community Centre and the Various Service Clubs.



It is time for other group/clubs in the community to front up as well.

In a club I belong to, The Coffin Club Rotorua (2 Old Quarry Rd), we are open each Wednesday and are extremely aware of the downside of social isolation.

We are keen to give a warm welcome, a loving touch with a hug, a listening ear combined with an open heart. The morning tea and lunches are yummy and the entertainment gleeful/informative/interesting.

We have regular visits from pets, from rest home residents and many who thrive from the "loving touch".

Thank you for sharing this Daily Post, to make people more aware of the enormity of this problem.

Katie Williams

Rotorua



Funding well overdue

Regarding the $2.4 million investment in housing in Kaingaroa Forest Village (News, July 12), I think it is long overdue.

That's especially the case when you consider the amount of tax money coming out of KLC and the log yard in Kaingaroa.

I know Kaingaroa reasonably well, having childhood friends living there and I worked at KLC for 8 years so I understand some of the problems facing Kaingaroa.

It's not going to be a quick fix but at least it's a step in the right direction. The community is strong in the village but in my opinion, that is not enough for the future of the village. Education is the key alongside family values.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

