I was glad to see in Saturday's Rotorua Daily Post the feature pages acknowledging the huge problem of social isolation for people in our community.

It is something that will escalate even more in the future, with the "silver tsunami" a huge increase of older people and a decrease in younger folk to care about and be there for them.

This is helped by agencies like Age Concern and Grey Power and indeed Parksyde Older Persons' Community Centre and the Various Service Clubs.

It is time for other group/clubs in the community to front up as well.

In a club

Funding well overdue