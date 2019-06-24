Men and women are different, that is no secret.

Therefore, the approach taken to support and foster a positive environment for women in sport often needs to be different than what it is for men.

That was the idea behind a forum held by Sport Bay of Plenty at the weekend, aimed at gaining a better understanding of effective approaches to working with women and girls in sport.

During a question and answer session, Black Ferns Sevens assistant coach Cory Sweeney, international hockey official Kelly Hudson, Black Ferns Sevens development manager Belinda Muller and Rangataua women's rugby player Mariah Ririnui

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: