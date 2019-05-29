Primary, intermediate and secondary school teachers walked off the job today for unprecedented strike action. About 81 per cent of Bay of Plenty schools and 55,043 students were affected by the strike action but for each of the students out of school, there are parents also feeling the crunch. They have had to make other arrangements for childcare or taken the day off work to look after children. The Rotorua Daily Post spoke to some parents about what they thought of the strike and how they were managing.

Rotorua working parents support teachers striking today despite having to make arrangements for their children.

Daniel Gibbs runs his own business and has a 5-year-old at school. He wasn't affected by the strikes last year but this year has taken the day off work.

"It's still money down the drain, but it's not too bad.

"Everyone is in favour of teachers getting more funding.

"More kids are in classes these days and there are more needs and disabilities."

Gibbs said he supported the teachers' strike "100 per cent".

Teachers protesting outside Boys' High

"I hope they get the resources to take the pressure off teachers in the classroom so they can do what they are trained to do," he said.

Lakes Performing Arts Company ran a programme for children out of school on strike day.

"They are not going to be able to give it their all if they are swamped with paperwork or spending time looking after one child."

Lakes Performing Arts Company held a strike day programme for children whose parents needed somewhere to take the children and had about 15 children between 6 and 10 participating.

Rotorua teachers picketing on the morning of strike day. Photo / Ben Fraser

Managing director Rebecca Brake said they were surprised the turnout wasn't higher.

"It seems most parents are managing and taking advantage of the chance to support the teachers ... maybe taking time off work.

"A lot of parents I spoke to were jumping in and going down to the protest."

Brake has two children, one school-aged, and was at home with them for the morning but would take them to work with her at the performing arts company in the afternoon.

Andrea Mills works in administration at the performing arts company and said her two daughters were being looked after by their nana and she supported the strike.

Rotorua teachers picketing on the morning of strike day. Photo / Ben Fraser

"We need good education, our teachers to be healthy and well. We've got amazing teachers out there and they can't keep working like this forever.

"I've not heard a single parent complain about the situation once. That goes to show that parents are backing the teachers on this 100 per cent."

Mills said the aim of the strike-day programme was to support both the parents and the teachers.

"We're all getting behind doing our bit. The parents that need support have got options available."

She said the fact teachers at all school levels were striking showed just how serious the situation was.

"We really need to find a solution."