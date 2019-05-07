

Millions of dollars are expected to come into Rotorua as a result of the Trenz conference happening this month.

Trenz is New Zealand's $39.1 billion tourism industry's most important annual business event and takes place this year in Rotorua from May 13 to 19.

Rotorua Economic Development chief executive Michelle Templer said from previous experience hosting the conference she knew the impact both in terms of direct spend and the legacy it left.

"Based on Dunedin's experience last year, we're expecting to see an estimated total of 5361 nights booked for Trenz, generating millions of dollars of direct revenue and many more millions of dollars of additional business over the next 12 months.

"So much has changed since we last hosted Trenz in 2016 so we want to inspire excitement in the progress that's been made around the city and in the new products the delegates will experience during their time here."

Destination Rotorua and the local visitor industry had worked closely with Tourism Industry Aotearoa since last May's announcement that Trenz would return to Rotorua.

The event would be attended by 386 buyers, up from 383 last year, who would engage in networking and meetings with about 300 of the country's leading tourism operators (known as sellers).

Templer said hosting 1500 delegates for the four days of Trenz was a significant opportunity and operators had worked hard to prepare for buyers, sellers and media from around the world.

An immersive experience with pests is in store for delegates through a trap setting workshop designed by Canopy Tours in conjunction with the Department of Conservation.

Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said delegates would leave educated on the forest and its challenges.

"We are going to check the traps every morning and remove the kill to highlight the severity of the problem and deliver the information back."

Recent monitoring of the Dansey Rd area suggested most of the pests would be rats but the traps had been described by Button as a legacy piece as Canopy Tours would continue to trap the area well after Trenz.

Among the new products on show is Katoa Lake Rotorua which was the only company permitted to land on the sacred Mokoia Island in Lake Rotorua.

Owner Fiona Kelly said she was looking forward to showcasing the sacred cultural history of Mokoia Island to delegates.

"The power and raw emotion of the powhiri, going back to a time when the ancient Māori customs and traditions were part of everyday life, is truly stunning to experience."

Mayor Steve Chadwick said although the conference was not for the locals the benefit would be seen by locals.

"We're very proud as a key destination to have it here in Rotorua so we can tell our refreshed Rotorua story."

Chadwick would be on a panel discussion where she hoped to talk about the plans and aspirations of Rotorua as well as touching on freedom camping.